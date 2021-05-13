Gov. Pritzker to revise executive orders, lift some mitigations for vaccinated Illinois residents

The CDC released new guidelines on Thursday that involved relaxed rules for people who are vaccinated.

Many people FOX 32 talked to along the Mag Mile said they are excited and hopeful about this long-awaited news – even calling it a return to normalcy!

The CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or social distance outdoors or indoors, except under certain circumstances.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The CDC Director says the reason for the change is based on the latest science on how well the shots are working.

Gov. Pritzker tweeted Thursday that he will revise his executive orders in line with CDC guidelines, lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people.

So, what does this mean for restaurants in Illinois?

Sam Toia, the President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association weighed in.

"We still got to hear from our local and state officials on how we're going to be addressing this issue, we know that the city is, you know, supportive of fully vaccinated people possibly not having a mask on indoors or outdoors, but they haven't ruled on that yet. So we're waiting to hear what the local and state officials are going to say," said Toia.

A statement from the city of Chicago says in part that it expects to broadly follow this new CDC guidance across most settings.

Despite the announcement, some people say even though their vaccinated, they will still wear their masks a little longer to give others peace of mind.