Pritzker to unveil plan for Illinois to run on 100% clean energy by 2050

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proposing a clean-energy plan that beefs up consumer protections and addresses ethics issues in the wake of the ComEd scandal.

Pritzker says it will put the state on a path to 100% clean energy by 2050. It will be introduced to the General Assembly on Thursday.

The measure includes subsidies to Illinois nuclear power plants, about $70 million worth over 5 years, which would help preserve some high-paying jobs at the Dresden and Byron nuclear plants.

But it doesn't offer as much support as the unions would like.

It calls for more accountability from ComEd and Exelon including annual audits and it would also put an end to automatic rate hikes.

There is concern about how the move away from non-renewable energy will impact jobs.

The plan calls for phasing out coal by 2030 and natural gas by 2045 but it would provide support for displaced workers.

In a statement, Climate Job Illinois says the governor’s proposal misses the mark.

"We’re disappointed that this proposal does not more aggressively advocate for comprehensive labor standards so that new clean energy jobs provide a path to the middle class especially for communities impacted by the pandemic and climate change, " said CJI Executive Director Joe Duffy.

"As we review this new language we are also concerned that it appears to overlook prioritizing solar on public schools while not doing enough to preserve the nuclear fleet, which is critical to hitting the state’s proposed emissions goals while saving tens of thousands of Illinois jobs," he said.

The measure also calls for $4,000 in rebates for switching to electric cars.