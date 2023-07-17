Pritzker waives penalties, interest for taxpayers affected by severe weather

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that people and businesses impacted by the recent severe weather and tornadoes from June 29 through July 4 can ask for waivers on penalties and interest for state taxes if they are unable to meet the deadlines for filing returns or making payments.

The counties covered include Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon and Washington.

"Many Illinois communities suffered extensive damage due to the recent torrential rain and severe weather," said Pritzker. "To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation and the state will waive the penalties for impacted taxpayers who need more time to file their state taxes."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Requests may be sent electronically to REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov or by mail using the address on the return.

Taxpayers who mail their request to IDOR should write "Severe Storms - Summer 2023" on the top of the return in red and include their explanation for penalties and interest abatement request, the governor's office said.

Property owners who may have been impacted should contact their county Supervisor of Assessments office if they wish to apply for reassessment due to any property damage.