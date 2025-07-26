‘ICE RULES’: Chicago police seek suspect in vandalism of West Side buildings

The Brief Police are seeking a suspect who spray-painted "ICE RULES" and swastikas on multiple West Side buildings. The alleged vandalism appeared to be in connection with the defacement of a Latino community center and a state senator's office.



Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the spray painting of multiple buildings on the West Side last week.

The suspect allegedly sprayed the words "ICE RULES" and swastikas on the exteriors of businesses. The vandalism appeared to be connected with the defacement of a Latino community center and the office of State Sen. Celina Villanueva in Little Village.

What we know:

The alleged vandalism took place at the following locations on the following dates:

2700 block of W. Cermak Road on July 19, between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m.

2500 block of S. Central Park Avenue on July 19, between midnight and 3 a.m.

2700 block of W. Cermak Road on July 20, between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m.

Police described the suspect as a white male with a light complexion, between 25 and 35 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, weighing between 165 and 180 pounds. He had short black hair, was clean shaven with long sideburns, and wore a black t-shirt with photos of Baby Yoda on it, blue denim jeans, and black gym shoes with white soles.

If anyone has information on the suspect, they are asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8386 or submit an anonymous tip to CPTTip.com.