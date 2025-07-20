Four buildings vandalized with swastikas, 'ICE rules' in Little Village — including Latino community center

The Brief Multiple buildings in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, including a Latino community center and State Sen. Celina Villanueva’s office, were vandalized with swastikas and the phrase "ICE rules" early Sunday morning. Among the targets was Latinos Progresando, a nonprofit that offers legal immigration services and community support for Latino residents. Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.



Multiple buildings were vandalized early Sunday morning in Little Village with spray-painted swastikas, including a building used as a Latino community center.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, unknown offender(s) vandalized Sen. Celina Villanueva's district office by spray-painting an exterior wall with a swastika. The incident happened around midnight on Saturday.

Around the same time, three buildings were vandalized with spray-painted swastikas and the phrase "ICE rules", in the 2700 block of W. Cermak Road.

One of those buildings was Latinos Progresando, a nonprofit organization that provides legal immigration services and programs to support Latino communities in the city.

No information is known about the offender(s). No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating the incidents.

What they're saying:

"It is clear that the perpetrator, motivated by a federal government who has unleashed masked, heavily armed ICE agents into our neighborhood, believed that this cowardly act would further intimidate, frighten, and divide our community," Latinos Progresando said in a statement. "Latinos Progresando will not back away from our values or be deterred from our work because of this heinous criminal act. We are not going anywhere."

"Let me be clear: there is no room for this kind of hate in our district or anywhere in Illinois," Villanueva said. "I stand in solidarity with all who have been harmed by this hateful act, who know too well the pain these symbols represent. I am working with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that those responsible are held accountable.

"In moments like this, we must not shrink—we must rise. We must respond with unity, with courage and with an unshakable commitment to justice. Hate may try to take root here—but it will not grow. Not in our district. Not on our watch."