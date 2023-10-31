Man, 29, shot to death in Grand Crossing

A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 29-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:18 p.m. when someone in a gray Nissan sedan started shooting in the 7200 block of South University Avenue, according to police.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.