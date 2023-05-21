3 men wounded in drive-by shooting in Grand Crossing: police

Three men were shot while standing on a front porch and the sidewalk nearby in Grand Crossing Saturday night.

Police say the victims were outside in the 1500 block of East 75th Street around 9 p.m. when they were hit by gunfire from a passing car.

A 39-year-old man was transported to Jackson Park Hospital and will be transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the back.

Another victim, a 33-year-old man, was transported to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

A 40-year-old male was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating the incident.