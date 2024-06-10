Grant Park Music Festival celebrates 90th season with free concerts

The Grant Park Music Festival kicks off its 90th season this week.

The festival offers free, world-class classical music performances from The Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus.

Hosted at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, this year’s festival is led by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Carlos Krimmer and will feature guest artist Alban Gerhardt.

The 2024 season runs from June 12 to Aug. 17 with concerts on Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.