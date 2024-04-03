Gray wolf shot by Michigan hunter in rare Lower Peninsula sighting for species

It wasn't a coyote a Michigan hunter shot earlier in Calhoun County in January - though, they could be forgiven for the mistake.

After all, gray wolves haven't been seen this far south in Michigan in more than a hundred years.

But genetic testing by the Department of Natural Resources confirmed the hunter's harvest was the apex predator, the office announced in a release Wednesday. There have been only a few signs of wolf presence in that part of Michigan's Lower Peninsula since they were reestablished in the state in the 1980s.

However, the existing populations are almost exclusive to the Upper Peninsula.

The matter remains a source of investigation for the DNR. However, the department does not believe the species has established itself in the lower portion of the state.

"This is an unusual case, and the DNR is actively delving into the matter to learn more about this particular animal's origin," said Brian Roell, large carnivore specialist for the DNR.

He added it's rare, but there are instances of wolves traveling "vast distances" before being reported in Michigan. Among those sightings include:

In October 2004, a wolf originally collared in the eastern Upper Peninsula was captured and killed by a coyote trapper in Presque Isle County

During winter track surveys in 2011 and 2015, track evidence consistent with wolflike animals was observed in Cheboygan and Emmet counties

In 2014, biologists from the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians captured a wolf on a trail camera during an eagle survey. DNA analysis of scat collected at the site confirmed the animal as a wolf

Surveys of winter tracks in the northern Lower Peninsula in 2019 found no evidence of wolves in that part of Michigan.

Then in early 2024, a hunter who was accompanied by a guide for coyote hunting during the legal season believed they had spotted a large coyote. Normally, the scavengers are between 25 and 40 pounds.

This particular kill weighed 84 pounds.

Calhoun County is west of Jackson and includes the city of Battle Creek.

MORE: Michigan bear populations climbing fast in lower peninsula, more gradually in UP

A series of genetic tests on the animal later confirmed it to be a gray wolf. They were extirpated from the state in the early 20th century. The species is currently protected by federal law due to their endangered status.

They can only be killed if they are a direct or immediate threat to human life. Livestock owners can be compensated for their losses, but they cannot hunt them.

Another track survey is scheduled for 2025.