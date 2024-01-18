Major repairs close Grayslake Middle School for several weeks, classes relocated

Grayslake Middle School will be closed for several weeks due to major repairs that are needed, according to Superintendent Dr. Lynn Glickman.

On Wednesday, the school was informed by contractors that the repairs will take about four to six weeks to complete.

However, there is another location where classes will be temporarily held for students in the meantime.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, "GMS East" will hold classes at the College of Lake County campus, at 1200 University Center Drive, according to school officials.

The facility has spacious classrooms, an auditorium, a health center and a kitchen – these amenities will allow for on-site learning for students, Glickman says.

On Friday, Jan. 19, teachers and students will continue e-learning and on Monday, Jan. 22, there will be an emergency/no school day for students. Staff members will be at the University Center, or GMS East, to prepare for the transition.

Glickman says Friday, Jan. 19 will not need to be made up by students at the end of the school year.

The first day for students at GMS East will fall on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

"Our team is currently working through many details, including bussing, food service, class schedule adjustments, and movement of supplies. We appreciate your patience as plans continue to be made," Glickman said in a statement.

"Again, I acknowledge that this is surprising news. However, I’m pleased that we will be able to use the beautiful building at University Center, just minutes away from GMS, in order to keep learning going for our GMS Panthers," Glickman added.