Grayslake Middle School closure extended until late April for critical repairs

The closure of Grayslake Middle School will be extended until the end of April, school administrators announced Friday.

School officials say the major repairs won't be completed for 12 more weeks, or more specifically, until April 26, 2024.

The repairs that are being made include fixing unit ventilators, replacing all fire sprinklers, replacing the floor in the large gym, and the cleanup and installation of new flooring in affected areas before students and staff return.

Significant progress has been made already on the repairs, but the unit ventilator work in classrooms is stalled due to supply chain delays for the necessary parts.

Work on the large gym floor replacement and the fire sprinkler replacement is already underway and almost finished, school officials say.

"Our district has been very fortunate to access the University Center of Lake County – 2.1 miles away – to house our students and staff in a safe and positive learning environment," stated Dr. Lynn Glickman, Superintendent. "Our students, staff, families, and community have truly come together to ensure that teaching and learning continue while we are away from the Middle School building."

After-school activities and clubs are being held at the University Center, or GMS East.

"The GMS East sports teams are practicing and participating in meets and games in a variety of locations, including other CCSD 46 schools and the nearby Grayslake high school district," school officials said.

Band practice is being held in the morning at another CCSD 46 school before the students are transferred back to GMS East.

The move was necessary due to limited space on the temporary school campus.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.