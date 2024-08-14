Grayslake woman killed in Gurnee crash identified

A Grayslake woman has died following a crash in Gurnee on Tuesday.

Sandra Booker, 64, was driving her Honda sedan southbound on Route 41 near the intersection with Delany Road around 11:50 a.m. when the accident occurred.

Gurnee police said Booker was in the left turn lane, about to head north on Delany Road, when, for reasons that remain unclear, she suddenly veered out of the turn lane and into the southbound lanes of Route 41.

A semi-truck, also traveling southbound, collided with Booker’s Honda, pushing the car through the intersection and into a pole. Emergency crews pulled Booker from the wreckage and rushed her to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted by the Lake County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday confirmed that Booker died from blunt force injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.