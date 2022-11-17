'Great American Smokeout': November 17 is a day to encourage others to quit smoking

Every November 17 is the Great American Smokeout — a day to help encourage people to quit smoking.

It has been proven that people who quit smoking go on to live a healthier lifestyle.

Doctors say studies show former smokers have adopted better diets, exercise and limit their alcohol intake. This lowers the risk for cancer, heart disease and other illnesses.

That said, doctors admit changing habits doesn't come easy for most people.

"It's important to remember that it can sometimes take more than one attempt to quit smoking altogether, so certainly get support from your family, your friends, healthcare professionals. There are many resources out there," said Dr. Neha Vyas of the Cleveland Clinic.

Nearly 40 million adults in the US still smoke cigarettes despite the CDC reporting that tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the country.