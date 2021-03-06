Great apes at San Diego Zoo receive COVID-19 vaccine

Nine great apes at the San Diego Zoo have received their coronavirus vaccine.

Zoo officials confirming four orangutans and five bonobos were inoculated in January and February at the zoo's Safari Park.

The zoo is also expected to vaccinate three additional apes in the coming weeks.

Vaccine efforts began after eight gorillas were exposed to the virus during a COVID-19 outbreak at the zoo.

Officials say the gorillas were likely exposed by a zookeeper who tested positive.

National Geographic says the apes are the first known non-human primate to receive the vaccine in the US.

