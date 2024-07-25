Great Clips launches 'student slang' curriculum to help parents and students prepare for Back-to-School
CHICAGO - Great Clips is supporting parents and students as they gear up for the back-to-school season.
To help parents better understand their children and boost their confidence at school, Great Clips has launched a comprehensive "Student Slang" curriculum.
This resource includes a slang dictionary, an online lookbook featuring popular back-to-school hairstyles and a pop quiz. Parents who complete the quiz can earn a $5 coupon for a back-to-school haircut.
Parents can sign up for the slang crash course online, and the first 24,000 participants will receive a free haircut for their children.