Great horned owl family in Lincoln Park dies of suspected rat poison

New concerns are being raised about Chicago wildlife after another great horned owl was found dead in Lincoln Park. It is believed the animal died from rat poison.

The female owl found dead Thursday morning was the third owl to die near Lincoln Park's North Pond in recent weeks.

Sadly, the trio of owls was believed to be a family. A male adult and a baby owl were discovered dead near the pond last month. Today, the mother owl was found covered in blood.

Experts said it is likely that all three owls unknowingly hunted prey that had ingested rat poison.

Annette Prince, the director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, said the great horned owl family was beloved by neighbors. Their baby owl was born in the new year and residents would gather near their tree to watch them.

"They were a wonderful family, we saw them raise their young, they gave everyone a beautiful show of how they were raising their baby, but unfortunately, the food that they fed that baby possibly came from animals that had, rodents that had eaten toxic rodenticide," Prince said.

Prince said she hopes the city will look for less toxic alternatives for rodent control.