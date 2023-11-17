Great ways to save on Thanksgiving dinner

If you're hosting any of those Thanksgiving travelers for dinner, you can have a feast and still save money.

You'll fork over less cabbage for the ingredients compared to last year, but inflation is still taking stuffing out of your wallet.

The average cost of the classic holiday feast is down 4.5% compared to last year, according to the American Farm Bureau. However, it's still 25% higher than it was in 2019.

"I love the Flipp app," said Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert. "This allows you to compare grocery store circulars all in your area based on your zip code to see who has the best sales for the grocery ingredients on your list."

Grocery store apps have coupons that aren't anywhere else and they're free.

Other money-saving tips include buying frozen vegetables and store-brand items.