Greater Grand Crossing shooting: Gunfire between 2 vehicles strikes innocent bystander

A 78-year-old man was not the intended target when he was shot Monday on Chicago's South Side.

Around 5:30 p.m., police say two vehicles were traveling eastbound on 69th St. when someone inside a black Jeep fired shots at a green Camaro.

The male victim was crossing the street in the 6900 block of S. Lafayette Ave. when he was struck by the gunfire. He was shot in the back and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.