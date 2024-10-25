Boy, 16, used chemical irritant in Gresham carjacking: police

A teenage boy was charged with using a chemical irritant to carjack a man Friday morning on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

The 16-year-old was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, police said.

The carjacking allegedly happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 82nd Street when the teen sprayed a chemical irritant at a 47-year-old man before stealing his car.

An hour later, the teen was arrested in the same block where the carjacking took place.

No further information was provided.