1 dead, another injured after driver crashes into viaduct on Chicago's South Side

A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a car crash in Gresham Sunday morning.

Around 12:51 a.m., a 40-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were traveling in a vehicle in the 600 block of West 79th Street when the driver lost control of the car and struck a viaduct.

The man, who was driving the vehicle, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The woman sustained trauma to the body and was also taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.