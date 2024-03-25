Teenager charged in shooting that caused rollover crash in Gresham

Chicago police announced charges against a 16-year-old boy Monday in connection to a shooting in Gresham over the weekend.

The teenager allegedly opened fire on a vehicle near 79th and Wood Streets at approximately 12:14 p.m. on Saturday.

A 40-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, two other women and a newborn were in the vehicle when the offender fired gunshots in their direction, according to Chicago police.

While attempting to flee the gunfire, the victims' car flipped over and crashed into other vehicles.

The 40-year-old man was hospitalized in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the arm. The 37-year-old woman suffered a graze wound and was listed in good condition.

The teenager allegedly beat up a 22-year-old woman before the shooting. He was arrested in the 600 block of East 51st Street on Sunday.

He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of battery. His juvenile detention hearing was scheduled for Monday.