5 people, including newborn, hospitalized after shooting and crash in Gresham

A shooting led to a rollover crash in the Gresham neighborhood, leaving five people hospitalized, including a newborn.

The incident happened at 12:14 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of S. Wood Street.

A 40-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, two other women and a newborn were in a vehicle when a man fired gunshots in their direction, according to Chicago police.

The victims tried to get away but while doing so, caused their car to flip over. They also struck two parked vehicles.

The 40-year-old was taken to The University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm. He is in fair condition.

CPD says the 37-year-old had a graze wound to her stomach and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

The three other passengers, including the newborn, were taken to other hospitals for observation.

Police are still searching for the shooter. The investigation continues.