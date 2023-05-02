Gresham shooting leaves 19-year-old critically wounded

A 19-year-old was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Gresham neighborhood.

The man was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center around 2:40 a.m. to be treated for a gunshot wound to the arm, according to police.

Details regarding the shooting which took place in the 8300 block of South Halsted Street were not immediately clear.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.