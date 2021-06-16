Grieving family members desperate for answers after mass shooting in Englewood

Grieving family members are desperate for answers, and are hoping those responsible for a mass shooting on Chicago's South Side will soon be caught.

"I want mercy on Chicago. We can’t get her back," says Deon Williams, sister of Shermetria Williams.

Shermetria Williams is among four people who were killed inside a home along South Morgan Tuesday.

Eight people were shot in total.

Police say the shooting was followed by an argument.

On Wednesday, balloons were released to honor the victims.

"People should be able to enjoy themselves and live their life without all of this Black crime on Black crime. We shouldn’t have to worry about our own people shooting us down," said family friend Robyn Eddmonds. "That was a cruel person who did that."

Arness Dancy lives next door to where the shooting occurred.

Dancy says he has called police 30 times in the last year about large parties at the home. The parties would take place several times a week and last until 5 a.m.

"You had gambling, alcohol, card games, dice games, stripper parties you name it," said Dancy.

Five more people were shot in a separate incident just a few blocks from Garfield park Tuesday night. One person was in critical condition.

Englewood Activist Darryl Smith is now calling for unity.

"If it was a party house, that doesn’t warrant someone to come in and kill people, to shoot women in the head," said Smith.

Police are still looking for the gunman responsible for the Englewood and Garfield Park shooting.

The motives have not been released.