Ground delay issued at O'Hare International Airport due to showers, storms

A ground delay has been issued at O'Hare International Airport due to the stormy weather in the Chicago area.

Departures to O'Hare are delayed by an average of 151 minutes, according to airport officials. The ground delay will be in effect until 9:59 p.m. To see a full list of flight delays or cancelations, follow this link.

Showers and non-severe storms are currently passing through the Chicago area. The rain also led to delays at the NASCAR Street Race downtown.

The storms are expected to remain sub-severe but will bring bouts of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and relatively quiet, though a few showers and storms are still possible.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.