Showers, storms sweep across Chicagoland – what it means for the NASCAR race

Showers and non-severe storms are rolling through Chicagoland Sunday afternoon.

As of around 4 p.m., the rain led to a delay at the NASCAR Street Race as crews worked to dry the racetrack and the cars.

Another round of heavy rain is moving toward Chicago, as of 5:30 p.m. But, no lightning is expected. The next part of the Grant Park 165 race is set to start around 8 p.m.

Storms are expected to remain sub-severe, but will have gusty winds and heavy rain.



Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows around 70. A few showers and storms are possible, but most of the night will be quiet.



Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast again on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.