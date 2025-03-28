Ground stops issued at O'Hare, Midway airports due to storms

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare and Midway airports Friday morning due to weather.

Thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt landings and departures at both airports around 5 a.m.

The ground stop is in effect for O'Hare and Midway until 8 a.m., officials said. So far, only one flight has been canceled at O'Hare today with average delays lasting under 20 minutes.

Thunderstorms are popping up around the Chicago area this morning before temperatures are expected to rise into the 70s.

For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.