Groundbreaking held for new special needs school in Burbank

A brand new special education school is opening in the Chicago area.

A groundbreaking was held Monday for the new Aero Special Cooperative in southwest suburban Burbank. The school is being built on 77th Street and Long Avenue.

It will help students with all different physical and intellectual disabilities.

"Sure I need some extra help and some things I can't do. But I hope you see beyond all that. Inside, I'm just like you," one of the students said.

Once finished, it's expected to be one of the biggest special education schools in Illinois.