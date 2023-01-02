Group beats man, leaving him critically wound in Lake View East

A man was beaten and critically wounded early Monday in the Lake View East neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 700 block of West Buckingham Place when he was approached by three males holding "blunt objects," according to Chicago police.

After an argument, the group started beating the victim with the blunt objects before fleeing the scene, police said.

The man suffered trauma to the head and body and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.