Group canvassing Chicago in caravan of stolen vehicles, committing armed robberies and carjackings: police

Chicago police are warning residents about a group of suspects who are canvassing the city in a caravan of stolen vehicles and committing various crimes including armed robberies and carjackings.

In a community alert issued Friday, Chicago police said the group has been involved in at least eight incidents within the last two days in various neighborhoods including Wicker Park, Little Village, McKinley Park, Heart of Chicago, Brighton Park, Douglas Park and the Near West Side.

According to police, the group targets victims who leave their cars running and unattended on the street or at gas stations.

The group then canvasses the city in a caravan of the stolen vehicles, and approaches people in the street or at ATM vestibules and robs them of their cash, phones and passcodes, and other personal belongings, the alert said.

Police said the suspects in the caravan have also been known to carjack some of their victims while brandishing rifles and handguns.

The group is described as four or five Black males between 15-years-old and 35-years-old, wearing ski masks and all black clothing.

The incidents happened:

About 10:20 p.m. January 4, in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue;

About 11:50 p.m. January 4, in the 3200 block of South Harding Avenue;

About 2:46 a.m. January 5, in the 3500 block of South Ashland Avenue;

About 5:20 a.m. January 5, in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road;

About 5:35 a.m. January 5, in the 3400 block of South California Avenue;

About 5:50 a.m. January 5, in the 1200 block of South Campbell Avenue;

About 5:52 a.m. January 5, in the 2200 block of West Madison Street; and

About 7:47 a.m. January 6, in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.