Group hopes to save historic Klas Restaurant in Cicero

A small group of dedicated people are working furiously to save a building with a storied history.

The old Klas Restaurant in Cicero has been around since 1922, and it is now one of the most endangered historic places in the state.

The restaurant was built by Adolf Klas, who was an immigrant from the area now known as the Czech Republic.

The suburban restaurant has been an important gathering place for generations, but it has fallen into disrepair.

"Unfortunately, today the building needs tremendous help. We need roughly $3-million dollars to save the entire building," said Mark Kutek, who is working to save the building.

The goal is for a nonprofit to buy the property and fix it up into a museum, bar, restaurant and event space.