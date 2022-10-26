Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police

A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire.

Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.

One of the bikers shot multiple rounds at the vehicle before the group rode off. The victim's vehicle was struck by the gun fire, police say.

There were no injuries reported and there is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.