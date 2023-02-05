Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center

A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night.

Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.

The two armed suspects demanded the victim get out of the car, and then they fled in her Maserati.

The remaining men got into a black SUV and fled the scene.

The victim was not injured and there is no one in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.