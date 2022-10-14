Group of men wanted for armed robberies in Chinatown

Chicago police are searching for a group of men involved in at least four robberies in Chinatown over the past month.

During the incidents a group of two-four men approach the victim with firearms and demand their property, officials say.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

On Sept. 26 at 11:20 p.m. in the 200 block of West 26th Street

On Oct. 4 at 2:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Street

In the 200 block of West 24th Place on Oct. 9 at 2:30 a.m.

In the 200 block of West 24th Place on Oct. 10 at 10:50 p.m.

The offenders are described as African American males, 17-35 years old, 5'8"- 6'2" and they were wearing masks.

Police say the men fled the scene of the robberies in a black sedan and a white SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about these robberies are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.