Group of parents calling on CPS to follow through with weekly COVID-19 testing

A group of parents are calling on Chicago Public Schools to follow through on a promise of weekly COVID-19 testing.

On Aug. 6, a district-wide email to parents stated that all students and staff would undergo regular testing.

School will start Monday, and parents are complaining that they have not received any further information.

"We not here today to say, ‘Don’t send your children back to school.' In fact, we here to say, ‘Make sure our children are safe, give our parents and families a transparent safety plan so we can prepare for what's to come,'" said Joseph Williams, who is the parent of five CPS children.

CPS' safety plan does not include daily temperature checks, and cuts social distancing from six feet to three feet.

Students and staff will be required to wear face coverings.

The Chicago Teachers Union and CPS remain at odds over the plan.