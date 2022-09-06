Group of suspects responsible for robbing at least 12 victims at gunpoint across Chicago: police

Chicago police are warning residents about 12 armed robberies that have occurred over the last two weeks.

The incidents have occurred in West Loop, West Town, Near West Side, North Center, Humboldt Park and River North.

In each incident, two to four offenders approached a victim, produced a handgun and robbed the victim of their personal property.

The offenders then fled in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The incidents occurred at the following dates and times:

0-100 block of West Hubbard Street on Aug. 22 in the morning hours.

0-100 block of East Illinois Street on Aug. 29 in the evening hours.

400 block of North Wells Street on Aug. 29 in the evening hours.

300 block of North Green Street on Aug. 30 in the morning hours.

4300 block of West Division Street on Aug. 30 in the morning hours.

550 block of North Albany Avenue on Sept. 2 in the morning hours.

2300 block of West Taylor Street on Sept. 4 in the afternoon hours.

2900 block of North Seeley on Sept. 4 in the afternoon hours.

2300 block of West Congress Parkway on Sept. 4 in the afternoon hours.

900 block of West Huron Street on Sept. 4 in the evening hours.

900 block of West Van Buren Street on Sept. 4 in the evening hours

300 block of North Morgan Street on Sept. 4 in the evening hours

The offenders are described as two to four African American males between the ages of 25 and 30 years old.

They were roughly 5'6" to 6'2" and were wearing dark clothing and black ski masks.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8263.