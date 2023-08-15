Group of thieves responsible for ransacking three businesses in Gold Coast, Old Town

Chicago police are searching for a group of offenders who ransacked three businesses in Chicago this month.

In each incident, multiple offenders forcibly entered into businesses by breaking glass windows and doors. Once inside, the offenders ransacked the businesses, taking property and fleeing on foot.

The burglaries occurred at the following locations and times:

1600 block of North Wells Street on Aug. 4 in the morning hours

800 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 5 in the morning hours

500 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 12 in the morning hours

Chicago police say roughly four to 10 offenders were involved, and they ranged in age from 14 to 21. They were all wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.