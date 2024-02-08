Group tries to break into ATM at Hermosa business: police

Chicago police say a group of people tried to break into an ATM at a Hermosa business early Thursday.

At about 2:08 a.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of West North Avenue for a theft in progress at a business.

While investigating, officers determined that an unknown number of offenders exited a vehicle and used tools to gain access to an ATM, yielding negative results.

The offenders then fled southbound on Cicero Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating.