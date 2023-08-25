Guilty: Joliet man pulled out gun, fatally shot man and wounded woman as they ran

article

A Joliet man was found guilty Friday of fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman in 2019.

Matthew Rutledge, 41, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

On Dec. 20, 2019, Quentin Woods and his sister Tiffany Williams, with whom Rutledge had been in a relationship, went to Rutledge's residence in the 800 block of Sherwood Place looking for money that was missing from a withdrawal Williams made earlier in the day.

Rutledge and his wife were home at the time and an argument ensued, prosecutors said.

Rutledge then pulled out a gun and both victims ran. Rutledge shot Woods 10 times and Williams once.

Woods was shot in the head, neck, left shoulder, back, abdomen and other areas. He was found dead on the sidewalk from his injuries.

Rutledge's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17.