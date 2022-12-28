Gunman gets out of truck and open fires on driver in West Garfield Park

A man was shot in the neck Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was driving around 11:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue when a red truck in front of him stopped abruptly and someone got out and started shooting at him, police said.

The man suffered a graze wound to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.