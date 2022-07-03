Gun violence in Chicago: 9 dead, 31 wounded so far this holiday weekend

At least 9 people have been shot dead and 31 others wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday afternoon.

Last year, 19 people were killed and more than 80 wounded over the long Fourth of July weekend. Seeking to prevent a similar surge in violence this year, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said people should expect to see more police in their neighborhoods.

In fatal attacks this weekend, a woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shootout Friday night on South Wentworth in Chinatown, Chicago police said.

Three people were shot, one fatally, in a backyard early Sunday morning on South Harper in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The attack occurred during a violent eight-hour span in Chicago during which at least 16 people were shot, two fatally, late Saturday into early Sunday.

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue.

Less than an hour earlier, Keishone Roberts, 29, was in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street in West Garfield Park.

Just after midnight Saturday, a man was shot to death in South Chicago on the Far South Side.

A man, 35, was fatally shot while riding inside a vehicle early Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

A man, 26, was killed in a shooting Saturday while riding a bike in South Shore.

A man, 38, was fatally shot sitting outside a residential building Sunday morning in West Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Hours later, a man believed to be between 25 to 35 years old was shot walking in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.