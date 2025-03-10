Gunfire erupts in Des Plaines restaurant parking lot, suspects flee the scene

The Brief A shooting occurred Sunday afternoon outside La Marina Mariscos restaurant in Des Plaines. Two individuals exchanged gunfire before fleeing the scene. Police recovered shell casings and a handgun, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Des Plaines police are investigating a shooting that took place around Sunday in the parking lot of a local restaurant.

The gunfire erupted around 2 p.m. outside La Marina Mariscos, which is located at 1261 East Algonquin Road.

What we know:

According to police, a male of unknown age entered the restaurant looking for a specific person. That person then exited the restaurant through a different door, eventually leading to a confrontation between the two in the parking lot.

Gunfire was exchanged before both fled—one on foot and the other in a blue pickup truck.

Officers found eight spent shell casings—six .40 caliber and two 9mm—along with a loaded .40 caliber handgun near a dumpster behind the restaurant.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Des Plaines police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 847-391-5400.