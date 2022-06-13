Gunfire breaks out near popular Lake View bar, wounding man

A man was shot in both legs early Monday outside a busy Lake View bar on Chicago's North Side.

The 27-year-old was on the sidewalk outside Roscoe's Tavern around 1:17 a.m. when he was shot in both legs in the 3300 block of North Halsted Street, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.