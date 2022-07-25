Gunfire wounds 2 in West Garfield Park

Two people were shot early Monday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

An 18-year-old woman was driving around 12:40 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when gunfire broke out, and she was grazed on the knee, police said.

At the same time, a 17-year-old boy was walking through an alley when he was shot in the hand, according to officials.

Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.