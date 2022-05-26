Gunman crashes stolen car, opens fire in Englewood

A gunman who tried to steal a delivery driver's car crashed the vehicle and started shooting Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

A 25-year-old man who was making a food delivery left his car running around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street, police said.

A gunman got into his car and started to drive off when the delivery driver returned to the vehicle and a struggle ensued, police said.

The gunman crashed into a parked car and got out of the vehicle before he started shooting, according to police.

No one was struck in the gunfire. The gunman fled the scene on foot.

The delivery driver denied treatment at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.