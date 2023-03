A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood Friday night.

Police say the 38-year-old victim was in the 5900 block of Kenmore Avenue around 10 p.m. when a man came up to him and started shooting.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

The shooter got away. Area Three detectives are investigating.