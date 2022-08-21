Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene

Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento.

At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said.

He produced a firearm and shot at the victims before fleeing the scene.

The 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The 19-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the leg. She is also listed in good condition.

The offender is not in custody.

Area Five detectives continue to investigate.