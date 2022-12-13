Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.

The victim handed over a cellphone before accelerating the car in an attempt to escape, police said.

One of the gunmen started shooting as he drove off, striking the victim once in the head, arm and hand, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.