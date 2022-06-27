Gunman shot by Gary police officer

A Gary police officer shot a gunman in a home Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Police responded to a report of a male acting dangerously with a gun around 4:42 p.m. at a residence in the 2300 block of Johnson Street.

While trying to make contact with the gunman, a Gary police officer opened fire, striking him, police said. His age and condition were not immediately available.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.

The Gary police officer has been placed on desk duty until the investigation concludes.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.