Gunman sought after Chicago West Side mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

The Brief A gunman opened fire on a group near Madison Street and Lockwood Avenue on Chicago's West Side around 7:25 p.m. Monday, killing a 32-year-old man and injuring three others before fleeing in an SUV. The three surviving victims were hospitalized, including two men who were reported in critical condition. No arrests have been announced. Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the case, which marks the second mass shooting in the area in less than two months.



Authorities are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a group gathered on Chicago's West Side on Monday evening, killing a 32-year-old man and wounding three others before fleeing in an SUV.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred about 7:25 p.m. near Madison Street and Lockwood Avenue, according to Cook County Crime Stoppers.

Investigators said a suspect approached the group in an SUV, opened fire and then drove away.

Three other men were hospitalized following the shooting. Two were listed in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said the attack was the second mass shooting in the area in less than two months.

On April 17, a mass shooting near Pulaski Road and Maypole Avenue left three people dead and another critically injured.

What they're saying:

"These senseless acts of violence continue to devastate families and neighborhoods throughout Cook County," said Paul Rutherford, executive director of Cook County Crime Stoppers. "We are asking anyone who may have seen something or knows who is responsible to do the right thing and come forward. Even the smallest piece of information could help investigators bring justice to the victims and prevent future violence."

What you can do:

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect to come forward.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or online through Cook County Crime Stoppers.